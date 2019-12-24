Casper Yaun, age 79, died on Saturday, Dec. 21. 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on Sept. 25, 1940 in Menominee, Wis. to Fred and Mable Yaun.

He married Ruth Ann Alling on Aug. 30, 1969, at Bethel Lutheran in Madison. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past August. Casper was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Oregon, Wis. and served as an usher during that time. After graduating from Menominee High School, Casper served in the U.S. Coast Guard for two years. He was last employed at Walcott Sewing Center both selling and expertly servicing sewing machines and vacuums for almost 40 years.

Casper is survived by his wife, Ruth; sisters, Jannie Commo of North Carolina and Lillian Taggart of Washington; sister-in-law, Sharon Brown (John Annen) of Monona; and brothers-in-law, James (Sandy) Alling of Madison and Dale (Urlene) Alling of Virginia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends. Casper was a kind, loving and respectful man who will be greatly missed by everyone who had the fortune to know him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Ernie Indermuhle.

A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 with Pastor Paul Marquart officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thanks to nurse practitioner Nancy Ninman, the staff at Oregon Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oregon Manor, Agrace HospiceCare or St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

