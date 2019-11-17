BROOKLYN - Casey J. Neath, age 88, of Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at McFarland Villa. He was born on June 16, 1931, in Brooklyn, the son of Floyd and Elnora (Farnsworth) Neath.

Casey grew up in Brooklyn, Wis. and graduated from Brooklyn High School where he played basketball. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950-1952. Casey was united in marriage to Grace Elmer on July 26, 1952, at Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church.

Casey loved being a bus driver in the Oregon/Brooklyn area for over 30 years and all the kids adored him. Casey was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Zor Shriners, and Brooklyn Legion and was a volunteer for the Brooklyn Fire Department for over 50 years. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time at his beautiful cabin in Tomahawk. Most of all, he loved being with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Casey is survived by his wife of 67 years, Grace; daughters, Ginger (Bob) Zimmerman and Dixie (Jerry) Johnson; grandchildren, Tina (Andy) Buttchen, Jenni (Kent) Thompson, Casey (Kim) Johnson and Katie (Ron Coppernoll) Slater; great-grandchildren, Braedan, Trynity, Harrison, Elnora, Greta, Jace, Charli and Easton; sister-in-law Jean Anderson; and special family friends, Rich and Mardy Behnke, Roger and Janet Ellis, Sammy and Mary Lou Ace, Mick Welke family and extended daughter, Diane Garvoille.

A funeral service will be held at BROOKLYN UNITED COMMUNITY CHURCH, 201 Church St., Brooklyn, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Pastor George Kaminsky presiding. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and McFarland Villa for their loving care and compassion.

Farewell Dad and grandpa, thanks for the best years that anyone could have asked for, until we meet again. You will live in our hearts forever. Love you.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.