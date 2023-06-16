Caryl F. Bremer died peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Caryl Marie Faust was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin on December 26, 1925, the fourth of five children born to Charles J. and Ellen C. Kerl Faust. She graduated from St. Raphael’s Grade School in 1939, Central High School in 1943 and the University of Wisconsin in 1947. Cary married Howard W. Bremer on May 28, 1948. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2013.
Caryl worked in the catalog department of the University Wisconsin Library until 1949, when she and her husband moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. They returned to Wisconsin with their young family in 1960. Caryl was an active volunteer at Edgewood Campus School for many years and has worked as a volunteer at Edgewood High School from 1964 to 2021 as an assistant in the Advancement Office. She was an active worker at EDGEFEST for over 20 years. Caryl served on the Madison Catholic Woman’s Club board from 1978 to about 2020. Her memberships included St. Maria Goretti parish since 1961 and its funeral choir since its beginning in 1983, the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society and its South Central Chapter, and a life membership in the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Awards included The Edgewood High School Alumni Appreciation Award in 1981, Representative Klug’s Friend of Education Award in 1996, Catholic Charities Community Leadership Award in 1999 and The Edgewood Servant Heart Award (with her husband) in 2012.
Caryl is survived by four of her five children: Katharine Sarbacker (James E.), Middleton, Thomas J. Bremer (Terry) of Lisbon, Portugal, Timothy J. Bremer (Jacqueline) and Margaret Becker of DeForest, and her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Mathieu Bremer of Madison. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Daniel Sarbacker (Lindsay), Jennifer Stiklestad (Kyle), Elise Tomlin (Nicholas), Erika Rudl (Timothy), Michael Bremer (Bethany), Rebecca Bremer, Joseph Bremer (Laura), James Bremer (Beth Schuster), Emily Dutton (Andrew), Michael Becker (Jaye) and Kristin Gaylord (Brian). Eighteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, William Howard Bremer, on July 24, 1987, her parents, her siblings and their spouses: Liane F. Hilgers (John M.), Ronald R. Faust (Ellen), Jeanette F. Fuller (Thomas R.), and an infant sister. Her in-laws, Walter and Lydia Schmidt Bremer, her sister-in-law, Grace Gourley (Norman R.), also preceded her in death.
Caryl’s presence will be missed by her children, her grandchildren, other family members and her friends.
There will be a private graveside ceremony for the family and a larger Celebration of Life at Edgewood High School Performing Arts Center in early August. Updated information will be available on the info@ryanfuneralservice.com site.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Caryl may be made to Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart, 2219 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711, Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or Waunakee Valley Senior Living, 801 S. Klein Drive, Waunakee, WI 53957.