Madison-Carter Cody Gehl, age 23, passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018 in Madison from injuries sustained in a car accident.

He entered this world on April 30, 1995 in Madison, Wisconsin to Matthew and Jodi (Schmoldt) Gehl. We considered it the utmost honor to be his parents and it was a privilege to watch him grow, for he was teaching us, as much as we were teaching him. Carter graduated from Lafollette High School in 2013, where he loved playing rugby and football. Carter was an avid Boy Scout with Troop #132 and was proud to have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was currently enrolled at Madison College while deciding his career path.

Carter was a gentle giant, with the sweetest soul. He had a wicked sense of humor and was loyal to a fault. He absolutely loved his car and was passionate about all genres of music. One of his favorite things to do was jump in his car, find a good song and drive wherever the road led him. Carter was always willing and ready to help anyone in need. He also loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love him.

He is survived by his parents, Matt and Jodi Gehl; his sister, Chandlyr Gehl; grandparents, John and Kathleen Gehl and Gary and Mary Schmoldt; aunts and uncles, Sandy Bartelt, Michelle (Jeff) Esser, Mark Gehl, John (Nikki) Gehl, Ken Bartelt; several cousins and his best friend Andrew Tuten, who was more like a brother than a friend.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, with Father Randy Timmerman officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service. A private family interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carter’s name may be made to Glacier’s Edge Council, Boy Scouts of America.

