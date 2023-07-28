Carroll T. Erlandson, 88, of Sauk City, Wisconsin, died July 24, 2023 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.
He was born on March 30, 1935, to Earl and Anne Erlandson in Antigo, Wisconsin. Carroll was a steward of nature, a seeker of knowledge and a creator of fine art.
He married Marjorie J. Kieper on May 31, 1958. They recently celebrated their 65 years of marriage. Together they raised a family and traveled the country and the world.
Carroll graduated from Antigo High School in 1953, then attended the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1966. He attended the Army Language School at Monterey, California, where he became fluent in Czech. He completed Non-Com Officers Academy and Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, then rose to the rank of Captain before finishing his service with a year in Vietnam.
He worked as a real estate broker and developer until the 1990s and continued painting well into his 70s. His artwork can be viewed at carrollerlandson.com
Carroll is survived and dearly missed by his wife Marjorie, Sauk City, his older brother Dale (Tomiena), Antigo; his four children: Mathew (Julie), Bethany, Peter (Linda), and Andrew (Lori); six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
A memorial gallery reception will be held this fall.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.