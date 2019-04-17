Carolyn L. Yanke, age 75, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare from chronic interstitial lung disease.

She was born in Madison on May 25, 1943, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Erma (Reinecke) Collins.

Carolyn graduated from Middleton High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to James H. Yanke on July 13, 1963. He preceded her in death on October 29, 2012. Carolyn was a homemaker and mother and then returned to school, graduating with a B.S. in Food Science from UW Madison in 1980. She was employed by Central Wisconsin Center, became a registered dietician and finished her 19 year career with UW Housing as an Assistant Food Service Director (menu planning) before retiring in 2006.

Carolyn was a seamstress, cook, and baker. She served as a 4-H Foods leader for many years, fashioned many articles of clothing and took up quilting later in life.

She is survived by a son, Herb (Cathy); a daughter Aletha (John) Ballweg; five grandchildren: Matthew and Renee Ballweg and Beth, Jeff and Katie Yanke; her siblings, Ginger Collins of Grand Haven, Mich., Jean (Ed) Mick of Beaver Dam, Roger (Mary) Collins of Stoughton and Mary (Mark Martin) Collins of Oregon; sister-in-law, Eunice Yanke of Prairie du Sac; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and David Nelson (and daughters) and her brother-in-law Ken Yanke.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare for their respectful, supportive and compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Prairie du Sac, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with Pastor Sally Williams officiating. Visitation will be held at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 24 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Worship at Bethel (Bethel Media Ministry).