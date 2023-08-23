Caroline Esther Ott Noel

MADISON - Caroline Esther Ott Noel, age 98, of Madison, died on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Nov. 23, 1924, the third child of Leo and Louisa Ott (Gross) on the family farm near East Bristol. She attended Sutton School, a one-room country schoolhouse and then St. Joseph’s Catholic School through the 8th grade. She lived with relatives to attend Sun Prairie High School, graduating in 1942.

Caroline graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing School in 1946. She excelled as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, primarily at St. Mary’s Hospital. She married in 1948 and had four children, living on the east side of Madison. In the early ‘60s, she was left with four young children that she raised as a single mother, providing a wonderful and loving home. She was a longtime parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

