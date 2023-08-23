MADISON - Caroline Esther Ott Noel, age 98, of Madison, died on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Nov. 23, 1924, the third child of Leo and Louisa Ott (Gross) on the family farm near East Bristol. She attended Sutton School, a one-room country schoolhouse and then St. Joseph’s Catholic School through the 8th grade. She lived with relatives to attend Sun Prairie High School, graduating in 1942.
Caroline graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing School in 1946. She excelled as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, primarily at St. Mary’s Hospital. She married in 1948 and had four children, living on the east side of Madison. In the early ‘60s, she was left with four young children that she raised as a single mother, providing a wonderful and loving home. She was a longtime parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
In retirement, Carol truly enjoyed and loved her grandchildren. She traveled to Italy, California, Hawaii, New York, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana and northern Wisconsin, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also had many fond memories and experiences with her close friends, Rose and Helen. They were called the “Golden Girls.” They were regulars at the Green Lantern in McFarland and visited Branson, Mo., among their adventures.
Carol is survived by her children, James of Madison, Wis., Linda (John Lyngaas) of Naples, Fla., Thomas (Nancy) of Alpharetta, Ga., and Sara Ticknor (Rev. Jay) of Grantsburg, Wis. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Andrew (Alexandra), David (Jade), Hunter (Jakob), Sarah (Joshua), Lauren, Sean (Rachel), Michael (Stephanie), Leah and Nicole; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, LaVerne Dohm; and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold, Leon and Wilmer; sister Arlene; and sisters-in-law, Jane, Barbara and Virginia.
Mom was a kind and gentle soul with an amazing work ethic. She was our “Rock” and selflessly gave herself to family and others.
Well done Mom, enjoy your most deserving rest!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Tuesday.