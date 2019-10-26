MADISON - Caroline B. Smith, age 81, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was born on Nov. 1, 1937, in Verona, the daughter of Herbert and Helen (Mell) Meyer. Caroline graduated from Oregon High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Thomas "Tom" Smith in 1983. Caroline worked as a deli manager at Kohl's Grocery Store on East Washington Avenue through the mid-90s. Once retired, she chose another career, working at Walmart in the Fabric and Craft Department, bringing unexpected joy and assistance to her valued customers on any crafting project.

Caroline was a "Master" quilter and a member of the Monona Quilters, leading them on Monday mornings for more than 10 years and on quilting adventures throughout the Midwest. With her quilting talent, she draped her family with the products of her love, donated quilts to Project Linus, Vets, the Monona Community Center and many other appreciative charity groups in Dane County and beyond. Caroline was affectionately known as "Grammy" to her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She cherished the time they spent together going to lunch, making bon-bons or doing projects and most recently, teaching her great-granddaughter how to sew.

Caroline is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Sullivan and Julie Fernan; two sons, Tim Fernan and Dan Fernan; five grandchildren, Kelly (Hans) Noel, Casey Sullivan, Jesika (Steve) Blaskowski, Justin Kohn, and Nikki Fernan; great-grandchild, Kaylee Noel; brother, Tom (Sharon Hansen) Meyer; and sister-in-law, Rena Smith; Fernan in-laws; many nieces, nephews and dear friends she made in her quilting adventures, especially her very special friend/cousin, Barb Endres. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; brother and sister-in-law, Don (Rita) Meyer; infant brother, Jimmy; two brothers-in-law, Bob and Ron Smith; and the father of her children, Ed Fernan.

Per Caroline's wishes, no services will be held. For those who wish to honor her, please make donations to the Linus Project (projectlinus.org/donations/), Monona Community Center or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.