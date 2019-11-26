MADISON-Caroline Anna (Genich) Dudek went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at age of 97 1/2.

She was born at home in Racine, Wis., on May 20, 1922, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Weiss) Genich.

Caroline married her high school sweetheart, Myron Dudek on Feb. 16, 1946, at Grace Baptist Church in Racine. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before he passed away on April 7, 2016.

Caroline and Myron moved to Milwaukee, then Brookfield, Wis., and later to Norridge, Ill., as Myron's jobs changed. They eventually retired in Bensenville, Ill. Caroline moved to Madison in May of 2016, after Myron's death.

Caroline worked as a secretary at S.C. Johnson, but company policy forced her to leave once she was married! She later worked at Evinrude Motors in Milwaukee and then at the North American Baptist headquarters in Illinois. She was active in evangelical churches all her life, accepting Jesus as her Savior and being baptized when she was ten years old.

Caroline is survived by her three children, C. Lynne (Donald) Miller of Madison, Wis., Carla J. (Timothy) Neuman of Kelowna B.C., and Roger A. of Racine, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Myron; parents, Joseph and Marie; and her brothers and their wives, William (Lucille) and George (Shirley) Genich.

A memorial service will be held at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Memorials may be gifted in Caroline's name to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

