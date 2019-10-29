Carole Jeanette (Larson) Zins

DeForest – Carole Jeanette Zins, age 90, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

She was born on December 10, 1928, the daughter of Theodore and Cora (Weffald) Larson. Carole was married to Anton "Tony" Zins on June 24, 1950.

She loved to sew and crochet, playing card games, puzzles, liked watching Packers and Badgers football and enjoyed those summer weekends fishing. She also loved tinkering in her vegetable and flower gardens. She always looked forward to the holidays and the family gatherings, where there was never a shortage of food. We were very fortunate to have had her watch and care for all her grandchildren for a part of the time in their early lives.

Carole is survived by three daughters, Linda (Bill) Bennett of Arlington, Debbie (Mark Gasser) Kaltenberg of Madison and Tara (Bill) Berg of DeForest; eight grandchildren, Richard Brockelsby, Ryan Dreifke, Andy Dreifke, Eric Bennett, Shawna (Matt) Plendl, Nick Kaltenberg, Mckenna Berg and Bailee Berg; five great grandchildren, Sydney and RJ Dreifke, Cayden Bennett, Dylan and Brooks Plendl. Carole is also survived by two brothers, Claire Larson and Ernie (Lorraine) Larson; and sister-in-law, Catherine (Katy) Larson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Cora Larson; her husband, Anton "Tony" Zins; son, Steve Zins; grandson, Phillip Brockelsby; her sisters, Bernice (Pete) Peterson, Adeline (Pat) Cappaert and June (Orlo) Zins; brothers, Elgin Larson, Donald (Darlene) Larson, Ted (Rosie) Larson; and sister-in-law, Judy Larson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with Rev. Charles Peterson presiding. A visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Garden.

A special thank you to Jessica, Vickie and the entire staff at New Perspectives in Sun Prairie, Dr. Segall and his staff at GHC, Charlie Hung with Agrace, the staff at Waunakee Manor and everyone who helped to love and assist Carole in this journey.

