On Saturday, November 23, 2019 our beautiful and loving angel Carole E. Rule, age 90, of Mineral Point, ascended to heaven after a short and unexpected fight with lung cancer to be with her husband Norman "Norm" Rule whom she married 72 years ago on July 30, 1947. Her son Brad was also waiting for her at the gates of Heaven.

Born in Dodgeville on May 26, 1929, to her parents Everette and Joyce (Terrill) Potterton. Carole loved her community and was an active and important cornerstone for many in the area. She was a strong and resilient leader ahead of her time; proudly serving as the first female Kiwanis President, the first female President of the Southwest Board of Realtors, a partner in Potterton-Rule Real Estate, leading several clubs including the Bloomfield Buddies 4H club and Bloomfield Homemakers club, and was a highly sought after partner in community euchre games. Earlier this summer, her community gathered to celebrate her 90th birthday and the room was filled with family and friends she so dearly loved.

After retiring as a realtor at the age of 77, she enjoyed spending her free time with Norm, talking with family and friends, rooting for her favorite sports teams (Badgers, Packers and Mineral Point), continuing her special family traditions and remaining deeply involved in the community. Carole was also a woman of strong faith, regularly attending First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point, and keeping family and friends in her daily prayers.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William "Bill" Potterton and four sisters-in-law, Aletha (Phil) Booth, Lola (Bill) Rowe, Ruby (George) O'Donnell and Ruth (Willard) Jungbluth; brothers-in-law, Melvin Rule; Elmer Rule, Elden Rule and Bob Masters.

Carole is survived by three children, Terrill "Terry" (Cheryl) Rule of Mineral Point; Lana (James) Dobson of Frankfort, IL and Jana (Tom) Deery of Ormond Beach, FL; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; her brother, Paul (Barb) Potterton of Green Valley, AZ; a sister-in-law, Marlene Potterton of Green Valley, AZ; sisters-in-law, Elsie Masters, Fama Rule and Donna Ralph as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point. Pastor Marilyn Brewer will officiate with internment in Bloomfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday after 11:00 A.M.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Assoc., Mineral Point Kiwanis or First United Methodist would be greatly appreciated.

