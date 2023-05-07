Carole A. Getgood

MONONA - Carole Joan Anderson Getgood, age 89, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born on Jan. 25, 1934, in Palmyra, Wis., to parents Margaret “Peg” and Grant Anderson. Carole grew up in Shullsburg, Wis., with her mother and big sister, Barbara.  She graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1952 and attended UW-Whitewater.

Carole first moved to Madison to work in the newsroom at WISC Radio when the station was transitioning to television (WISC-TV). She had fond memories of these exciting times and the famous personalities that came through the station, such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Charlton Heston (“He kissed my hand!”). Carole was later hired as executive secretary to the Chairman of the Board at First National Bank where, in 1958, she met her beloved husband, John T. Getgood, a young entrepreneur and business owner. As he liked to say, “I didn’t get the loan that day, but I did get the girl - eventually.” Carole and John were married on Sept. 12, 1959, and welcomed twins, Kimberly and Timothy, into the world in 1960. In 1962, youngest son, Thomas, was born just weeks after the couple’s self-designed home was completed on Lake Monona. Carole loved Monona and lived on Tonyawatha Trail for the next six decades.