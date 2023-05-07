Carole A. Getgood

MONONA - Carole Joan Anderson Getgood, age 89, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born on Jan. 25, 1934, in Palmyra, Wis., to parents Margaret “Peg” and Grant Anderson. Carole grew up in Shullsburg, Wis., with her mother and big sister, Barbara. She graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1952 and attended UW-Whitewater.
Carole first moved to Madison to work in the newsroom at WISC Radio when the station was transitioning to television (WISC-TV). She had fond memories of these exciting times and the famous personalities that came through the station, such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Charlton Heston (“He kissed my hand!”). Carole was later hired as executive secretary to the Chairman of the Board at First National Bank where, in 1958, she met her beloved husband, John T. Getgood, a young entrepreneur and business owner. As he liked to say, “I didn’t get the loan that day, but I did get the girl - eventually.” Carole and John were married on Sept. 12, 1959, and welcomed twins, Kimberly and Timothy, into the world in 1960. In 1962, youngest son, Thomas, was born just weeks after the couple’s self-designed home was completed on Lake Monona. Carole loved Monona and lived on Tonyawatha Trail for the next six decades.
A natural athlete, she enjoyed waterskiing, ice skating, snow skiing, tennis (Cherokee Club), bowling (Good Oil Belles); swimming; biking; boating; sailing with John (Lake Monona Sailing Club); and walking daily with a series of beloved family dogs. Carole adored Olbrich Gardens, Fraboni subs, driving her Mustang convertible in Monona’s July 4th parades, planning scary Halloweens for trick-or-treaters, leading Girl Scouts, and attending MGHS swimming and wrestling meets. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and had hilarious tales of family camper road trips (to 48 states and Canada) during the years they operated Good Time RVs.
When John died in 1981, Carole took over running the family business (Beltline Office Center and Self-Storage) with the deeply appreciated help of longtime employees, Ernie Bischoff and Lorraine Nygard. In later years, Carole enjoyed traveling to visit her children in California, New Mexico, Colorado, and Alaska. She had many friends that she cherished, especially dance partner and dear companion, Bob Christesen, close neighbor, Delores “Dody” Remington, and Shullsburg High classmates, Patrick Kennedy and Olive “Ollie” Cody. Carole was a huge UW Badgers fan and was thrilled to be recognized with other 50-year season ticket holders on Camp Randall Field during its centennial celebration. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for 40 years and a proud, long-term volunteer for Wisconsin Red Cross Bloodmobile and UW Women’s Health Initiative. Carole is remembered for her keen sense of humor and fun; enduring friendship; love of fashion and design; being “a stubborn Norwegian” and having a heart of gold.
Carole is survived by her loving children and son-in-law, Blake Franklin; and cherished nieces, Lauren (Murray) Sheridan, Kerrin (Rory) Rhinesmith, Kathy (Craig) Woerth and Carolyn (Bob) Arndorfer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; stepfather, Arthur Hicks; sister, Barbara Jean McArdle; and her “one and only most favorite nephew,” William “Mickey” (Cheryl) McArdle.
Carole’s last wish was to express her love and gratitude to the special people in her life. She also expressed gratitude for the care she received from her doctors and nurses at UW Hospitals. Her ashes will be interred at Roselawn Cemetery during a Celebration of Life to be announced later this summer, when all family can attend. Memorials may be made to Red Cross Southwest Chapter & Blood Donation Center, 4860 Sheboygan Ave., Madison, WI 53705 or to www.redcross.org.