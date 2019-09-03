Carol S. Carroll, age 91, peacefully passed away on Sunday evening, September 1, 2019, at her home with her devoted husband, Jim, by her side and surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born on August 16, 1928 to Ivan and Lillian Morse. Carol married James J. Carroll on April 16, 1947 and proceeded to have nine children.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jim, her children, Patrick (Cathy), Daniel (Lisa Nuttal), Timothy (Chellie), Kevin (Joanna), Liz (Dave) Anderson, Nancy, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, two sisters, Helen (Wally) Wentz and Kay (Stanley) Kaufman. She was preceded in death by three of her children (Sharon, Michael and Karen), her parents, a grandson (Joshua Chambers) and her brother, Burt.

Carol was a devoted wife of 72 years, a loving mother and a caring grandmother and great grandmother. Carol was passionate about her flowers, loved going to all the garage sales and made every holiday special with her cooking Carol had an amazing sense of humor and loved playing cards. The love she had for her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will never be forgotten. She was always there to care and support everyone.

A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a service at 6:00pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Crandall Funeral Home, 123 Elm St., Mauston, WI.

The family would like to thank Hospice Touch of Tomah, with a special thank you to Bonnie, for all of their support and guidance. The family request that memorial contributions be made in Carol's name to Hospice.