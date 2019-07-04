Fitchburg - Carol Riddiough, age 81, of Fitchburg, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

She was born on July 15, 1937, in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of Thomas Flynn and Josephine (Schneider) Flynn.

Carol graduated from Lone Rock High School in 1955. On Oct. 27, 1956, she married Lazelle "Bud" Riddiough after they met at a square dance on the Capitol Square.

Carol worked at First Wisconsin Bank before retiring in 2004, but she was first and foremost a wife, mother and grandmother.

After retirement she was a member of the Northern Lights condo association social committee, as well as a member of the St. Maria Gorretti Parish.

Carol enjoyed baking and was known lovingly as a "food pusher". She was an enthusiastic card player, and enjoyed board games, gardening, and sewing items such as doll clothes.

Carol had an infectious laugh, the patience of a saint, was loyal, generous, devout and selfless. She was the sun at the center of the family universe, and she will be missed immensely.

Carol is survived by her husband Bud; her children, Tim (Jessica) Riddiough, Diane (Brian Donovan) Murphy, Allen (Beth) Riddiough, Brad (Heidi) Riddiough; and her eight grandchildren, Matthew, Nick, Claire, Max, Rachel, Anna, Kaleigh, and Zachary.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday July 5, 2019. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.