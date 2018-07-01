Carol R. Groneng

Madison-Carol (Bornmann) Groneng graciously passed away in her sleep on Saturday, June 30, 2018 after years of battling cancer.

Carol was born on March 18, 1945 in Lenexa, Kansas the daughter of Harold and Ruth Bornmann. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1963 and went on to graduate from Madison Business College and later from Madison College.

Carol married David Groneng on December 30, 1966 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, where they continued to be members for the duration of her life.

Carol worked a variety of jobs while most of the time being a stay-at-home parent to her girls. She worked at the Madison Board of Realtors, Meriter Hospital, and later at The Antique Mall of Madison.

She was an avid gardener who helped begin and maintain perennial beds as well as the Children's Plot at Leopold Park Community Garden where some cuttings from her original garden will be available to be enjoyed for many years to come. She also loved animals, sharing her home with many dogs and cats over the years. Callie, her salty grey and white cat, survived her and now will have to learn to tolerate Dave's feeding schedule.

Carol's hobbies included antiquing, collecting rabbit figurines and, when they were younger, babysitting for the four grandchildren, as well as in general enjoying family times. Because of the many houseplants she nourished, we affectionately called her "The Plant Manager".

Carol also loved to travel. They took many vacations as a family with the young girls; out west to Yellowstone, New York and the Appalachian Trail, to name a few. David and Carol liked to travel after the kids were grown, heading to London, Ireland, Jamaica, Alaska and Banff along with many National and State parks. A highlight of all the trips was a trip to Hawaii taken in 2015 with the girls, spouses and all 4 grandchildren!

Carol is survived by her husband of 51 years, David; 2 daughters, Julie (Steve) Borman and Jennifer Bendorf; four grandchildren, Abraham, Samuel, Esther, Moses and their father Mark Bendorf. Carol had four siblings: Bob (Pat) Bornmann, Linda (George) Gardner, Marsha (Neil) Gum, Don (Laurie) Bornmann. Eight nieces, many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruth Bornmann, and an infant brother Martin Bornmann.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home in McFarland. Burial will take place in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may greet the family from 12 noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials in her honor may be sent to Dane County Humane Society (DCHS), 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718-6941.