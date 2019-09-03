Carol Mae (Sword) Rinke

MADISON - Carol Mae Rinke, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday evening, August 29, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Madison.

Carol is joining her beloved husband of 34 years, Henry, in heaven. Carol was born February 1, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Jesse and Bernice (Nee:Lance) Sword. Her family moved to Madison in 1930. Carol graduated from Wisconsin High School in Madison, WI in 1945 and enrolled at the University Of Wisconsin School Of Nursing in Madison. She was awarded licensure in January 1950 and earned a Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University of Wisconsin- Madison in June 1951. She had met the love of her life while bowling with her brother and her best friend (later her sister-in-law) at the Student Union. Henry and a friend were bowling in the next lane. They were married on June 21, 1950. Carol spent the first 19 years taking care of her growing family and her mother. In 1969 she returned to nursing and was employed for many years as a registered nurse at Central Colony in Madison.

Carol is survived by her children, Karen (Steve Limbach) Rinke, Henry (Terri) Rinke, Ruth (Jim) Nissen, Helen (Paul Dotson) Rinke. She was blessed with grandchildren, Jennifer (Patrick Micone) Monnot, Paul Monnot, Kari (David) Rodas, Megan Rinke, Amy Rinke and Travis Nissen. Carol was further blessed with great grandchildren, Jacob and Nora Carol. Also surviving are in-laws Mary Sword, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends, Terese Duranso, Nancy Utzig and Barb Zanoni.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, January 5 1984, and a sibling, Clyde Sword.

Friends and Family will gather at the Ryan funeral home, Thursday, September 5, 2019, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service with Reverend Hart officiating at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ridges Sanctuary (Door County) and Sherman Ave Methodist Church have been suggested.

The family would like to thank Dr. Micek, and the nurses and staff at UW Health Care, Agrace Hospice Care, staff at Oak Park Assisted Living, and especially Rebecca Campbell , Home Health Care Aide who took loving care of Carol for the last two years of her life and enabled her to fulfill her desire to stay at home.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257