BLUE MOUNDS-Carol Mae Connery, age 85, of Blue Mounds Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home with family at her side.

She was born on May 29, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Hubert and Gertrude (Hauser) Schmitz. Carol attended St. Patrick's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Central High School in Madison. She was married to Maurice L. Connery on June 30, 1956 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Madison.

Carol worked briefly for Metropolitan Life Insurance before raising her family. They moved with their six daughters to the Blue Mounds area in 1972.



She enjoyed bird watching, word search books and her family. Carol was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and CCW.



Carol is survived by her six daughters, Jean (Thomas) Keely of Wascott, Wis., Mary (David) Connery-Krogh of Chaska, Minn., Nancy (Erik) Goplin of Blue Mounds, Patricia (Terry) Connery-Brown of Barneveld, Judy (Thomas) Lesar of Mount Horeb, and Donna M. (Roy) Connery-Nilsen of Waukesha; her sisters, Sister Mary Schmitz, O.P. of Madison, Jean Norman of Ariz. and Betty (Marv) Meyers of McFarland; sister-in-law, Alice Schmitz of Madison; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice; infant son, Maurice L. Connery, Jr.; and two brothers, Robert and James (Mary) Schmitz;



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S 6th St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 24, 2019, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. A Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.



Thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate recent care of our Mom and our family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carol's family to be designated at a later date.



