Carol M. (Francart) Wichman

Madison – Carol M. Wichman, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born in Green Bay, WI on August 26, 1942, the daughter of Israel and Marie (DeWilde) Francart. Carol, along with her husband Vern were owners of the Moon Fun Shop which started on the square and later moved to State Street and then to East Towne where it closed in 1979. She was a social butterfly and always willing to talk or lend an ear. She always liked talking on the phone to her good friend Bernice Elm of Green Bay. Carol was a lover of animals. She enjoyed watching birds and squirrels and she had a special fondness for her son Wade’s dog Honey. Carol was always willing to help out her family. She enjoyed the holidays and spending time with her family.

Carol is survived by her sons, Wade (Jacqueline) and Scott (Sandy); her ex-husband, Vern Wichman; and her brother, Herbert Francart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Lucille and Maryann; and her two brothers, Robert and James.

A private family service will be held at a later date.