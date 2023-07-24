Carol Heim-Smith

Carol “Kay” Heim-Smith of Pearland, Texas, formally of Platteville & Cuba City Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday July 8th, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness. She was born in Cuba City WI to Arthur and Eleanor Heim on April 10, 1942. She graduated from Cuba City High school in 1960. She was united in marriage in 1963 to Arnold Digman and to this union they had two sons, Michael and Matthew.

Growing up on a farm in rural Wisconsin fueled Kay’s passion in life for the love of animals. From the grand champion steer at the local fair to her true passion for horses and dogs. Kay was a key competitor in the Mississippi Valley Quarter Horse Association winning many championships and helping produce many winning quarter horses. She continued her love of showing and raising quarter horses and winning championships when she moved to Texas in the early 80’s.