Carol “Kay” Heim-Smith of Pearland, Texas, formally of Platteville & Cuba City Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday July 8th, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness. She was born in Cuba City WI to Arthur and Eleanor Heim on April 10, 1942. She graduated from Cuba City High school in 1960. She was united in marriage in 1963 to Arnold Digman and to this union they had two sons, Michael and Matthew.
Growing up on a farm in rural Wisconsin fueled Kay’s passion in life for the love of animals. From the grand champion steer at the local fair to her true passion for horses and dogs. Kay was a key competitor in the Mississippi Valley Quarter Horse Association winning many championships and helping produce many winning quarter horses. She continued her love of showing and raising quarter horses and winning championships when she moved to Texas in the early 80’s.
Kay also shared a passion for a good home cooked meal and dessert. Many would seek her out for her pies, potatoes and cakes during the holiday meal season or when visiting the area. She will be missed by many.
Kay is survived by Calvin (Forrest) Jones, her life partner for the past 15 years, Pearland TX, son, Matthew (Karen) Digman, Appleton WI, daughter-in-law, Dee Dunbar, Prairie du Sac, WI, sister, Mary (Nick) Rupp, Platteville WI, grandchildren, Maxwell & Catherine Digman, Appleton WI and Heather Nueman, Prairie du Sac WI. She is preceded in death by her parents Arther and Eleanor Heim, triplet Brothers at birth, husband Roy Ellis in 2004 and her son Michael Digman in 2017
Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 29, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Father Dave Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Cuba City. Services will stream on the Melby Funeral Home facebook page. After her burial there will be a meal at Timmerman’s Supper Club, East Dubuque. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
