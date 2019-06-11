LODI-Carol Jean C. Buchanan, age 77, of Lodi, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

She was born on July 21, 1941, in Schofield, Wis., the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Rudolph) Czaja. After graduating from Divine Savior Prep School, Carol Jean attended the UW- Madison where she earned her bachelor's degree. She married Larry Buchanan on Sept. 30, 1978. Carol Jean had a variety of interests including traveling and doing crossword puzzles. In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by her daughter, Amy (Mark Lins) Buchanan; and her siblings, David (Marie) Czaja and Therese (Ed) Wiesneske.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding.

Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

608-592-3201