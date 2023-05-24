Carol J. Siegel

Carol Joyce (Zickert) Siegel, age 76, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Alden Estates in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

Carol was born on August 24, 1946, to the late Arnold and Arlene (Pierce) Zickert. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in June of 1964. She married Ronald Siegel on July 25, 1964, and together they had 3 children.

Tags