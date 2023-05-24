Carol J. Siegel

Carol Joyce (Zickert) Siegel, age 76, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Alden Estates in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
Carol was born on August 24, 1946, to the late Arnold and Arlene (Pierce) Zickert. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in June of 1964. She married Ronald Siegel on July 25, 1964, and together they had 3 children.
She worked for a short time at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital and then retired from Highsmith Company. After retirement she worked part time at Hoard's Dairyman/Daily Union and then Tuttle's Pharmacy.
She was a member of American Legion Post 166 Auxiliary, and a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, both of Fort Atkinson.
She enjoyed traveling, having visited every state in the lower 48. She also enjoyed her grandchildren’s sporting events, and plays at the Fireside with her daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed her morning walks, and planting and displaying many beautiful flowers outside her home every summer for everyone to admire!
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ron; daughter, Lisa (John) Anfang; daughter, Lesli (Roman)Gabrielson; and son, Steve (Meredith) Siegel.
She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, Abbey Anfang (Sam Healy), Jenna Anfang, Taylor (Geo) Esquivel, Evan Anfang, Amanda Guyan, Krystal Gabrielson (Miguel Cartwright), Brennan Gabrielson, and Braden Hausen.
She was extra blessed with 5 great-grandchildren; Nadalyn, Arlo, Liam, Carsyn and Hendrix.
She sure did love her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by sister-in-law, Pam (Charles) Keene; brother-in-law, Terry Siegel; other extended family; and lots and lots of very special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Raymond Siegel; and mother-in-law, Mary Jane Brey.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 11 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon and celebration of life will take place at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson immediately following the service.
Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Special thank you to the staff at Alden Estates and Rainbow Hospice for their amazing care.
"You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side."