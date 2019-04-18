Carol J. Blindert, 84, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Edenbrook in Platteville.

Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Carol J. Blindert Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Carol was born on January 18, 1935 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the daughter of John “Jack” and Cleo (Trenary) Ludwig. She was united in marriage to Vernon Blindert on June 20, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2002. Carol drove the “little green bus” for years for rural schools around Platteville, and also delivered lunches to the rural schools. She later went to work at Advance Transformer where she retired from after many years of service. She enjoyed camping, fishing and being out in the sun. She and Vern enjoyed going to Nashua, Iowa for their annual Chuck Wagon races.

Carol is survived by her six children, Rick Blindert, Linda (Mike) Sudmeier, Sandy (Larry) Howell, Shelly Petronis, Jackie (Terry) Gilmore and Gary Blindert; seven grandchildren, Heather (Andy) Burkholder, Justin (Stacy) Blindert, Sarah Blindert, Shane (Lisa) Sudmeier, Josh Sudmeier, Jamie (Jeremy) Duve and T.J. Gilmore; fourteen great-grandchildren, Renee, Saige, Hayden, Sawyer, Laura, Eric, Jordyn (Jared), Jayda, Jessica (Salim), Javari, Jordan, Jaelyn, Jemma, and Lydia; one great-great-grandchild, Quinton and another one due this summer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Dorothy Sherwin, brother, Robert Ludwig and son-in-law, John Petronis.