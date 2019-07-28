Carol Emma Ryczek, age 68, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating a service at 5:00 p.m.

Carol was born June 7, 1951 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Alois and Genevieve (Fruth) Mohs. She graduated from Saint Benedict High School and received post-graduate education from the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, MN. Carol was married to James Ryczek on June 5, 1971. She spent her life as a spirited defender and caretaker of others. She was a natural earth mother and somewhat of a baby-whisperer; she was also featured on a radio talk show in the 70's as somewhat of a pioneer promoting natural birth in Eagle Bend, MN. She raised three daughters and worked with developmentally disabled adults, providing care in her home and then through the business she ran with her husband for over fifteen years. After retirement, she continued to volunteer her time to various community organizations and as a hospice worker.

Carol was a talented vocalist and musician. Her enjoyment of music was infused into everything she did; she played piano, guitar and wrote songs as well as poetry. She shared her talents by singing and performing from a very young age, leading choir groups, playing for church services and was the musician for funerals, weddings and other celebrations that took place in her community. She taught and accompanied many students throughout her life; she would sing or play music each day and enjoyed most genres as well as all forms of musical expression.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Jim; daughters, Jessica (Michael Crull) Schulz of Lyndon Station, Genevieve (Nathan Rantala) Ryczek of Minneapolis, MN and Bethany Ryczek of Rome, Italy; grandchildren, Dylan and Ryan Schulz, Amelia and Sophia Rantala and Maximus Mariotti; siblings, Sadie (Al) Kunkel , Eileen (Don) Roeder, Harvey (Mary Jo) Mohs, Alvin (Rollee) Mohs and Dorothy (Jack) Ruegemer, as well as (31) nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gordon and Bill (Phyllis) Mohs and a sister, Delores (Virgil) Winter.