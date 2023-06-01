Carol Catherine Wisener, age 87, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Carol was born on July 15, 1935, in Madison, WI to Paul and Martha Jeanette (Meylor) Mohrhauser. She grew up in the Bullfrog Hollow neighborhood and graduated from West High School in 1953. After high school she went to work for Forest Products until she started a family. Carol married Edward Wisener Jr. at St. James Catholic Church. Her catholic faith was very important to her, she was a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s Hospital, long time member of St. Peter Catholic Church, and served on the parish counsel. When the Ronald McDonald House was being built she volunteered through her employment at Springs Window Fashions. Carol enjoyed playing golf, even hitting a hole in one, cross stitching, and especially spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ed; children, Carol Ann (Tom) Hewitt, William “Bill” (Michel), Jean (Rick) Schroeder, and Penny (Nick Nepokroeff) Wisener; grandchildren, Michael (LeeAnn) Hewitt, Kristine (Nick) Pierick, Riley (Allison) Schroeder, Hilary (Joe) Daufenbach, Grace Nepokroeff, Max Nepokroeff, Wesley Wisener, and Sam Wisener; great grandchildren, Taylor, Donovan, Hunter, Parker, Madelyn, Decker, and Sophie; sister, Joanne Brown; and brother-in-law, Tom Vander Meulen. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Carol is preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene Mary; parents; step-father, Andrew O’Kroley; sister, Jean Vander Meulen; and brother-in-law, William “Bill” Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, with Fr. Michael Resop presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until time of Mass on Tuesday at the church. Family will be having a private committal service at her final resting place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
A special thanks to the caregivers who provided for Carol and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
