OREGON - Carol Ann Wiegert, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2023, after a year-long battle with illness. She was born on May 10, 1943, in Rhinelander, Wis., to Amity “Lucky” and Gloria Lambert. She was a graduate of Rhinelander High School. She went on to receive a nursing degree and later a computer programming degree from MATC.
Carol met Raymond Wiegert in Green Bay, Wis. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in 1968. They went on to welcome three children, who they raised mostly in Oregon, Wis.
Carol was a loving mother, a doting grandma, a fantastic sister, and the best friend you could ask for. She had an open-door policy with everyone, always there with a hug, and some great advice. Her kids' friends knew that the Wiegert house was always open, even if the kids weren't there. Carol would offer a kind ear, a cup of tea and a lecture if that was needed.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Raymond. She is survived by her children, Ben (Jen, loving ex-wife), Stu and Amy (Rob); her grandchildren, Jack, Nick and Mya; her siblings, Nancy, Margy, Casey (Emilio), Julia (Lynn), Mike, Randy (Jane), Doris and Tammy; along with many dear nieces and nephews.
Mom, we will miss you beyond words. We'll do our best to take our vitamins, eat organic whenever we can and always find the funny in physical humor. Thank you for being the best mom. We love you, Mommy Ann.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with a time of sharing at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Association, the Aspergillosis Trust, or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
