Carol Ann Wiegert

OREGON - Carol Ann Wiegert, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2023, after a year-long battle with illness. She was born on May 10, 1943, in Rhinelander, Wis., to Amity “Lucky” and Gloria Lambert. She was a graduate of Rhinelander High School. She went on to receive a nursing degree and later a computer programming degree from MATC.

Carol met Raymond Wiegert in Green Bay, Wis. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in 1968. They went on to welcome three children, who they raised mostly in Oregon, Wis.