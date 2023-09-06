Carol Ann Klein

Carol Ann Klein, 71, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer, at home. She was surrounded by her family. 

Carol was born in Fort Atkinson on March 21, 1952, the daughter of Melvin & Hazel (Fink) Steinke. She married David W.E. Klein in Fort Atkinson on May 3, 1975 at Faith Community Church. She is survived by her husband, David, daughter Amiee (Kevin) Wright of Greenfield, IL, son Austin Klein of Muskego, WI, and granddaughter Emma Wright of Greenfield, IL. Also survived by sister Sandy (Mark) Bayuk of Evansville, IN and half-sister Sharon LaReau of Harshaw, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents. 