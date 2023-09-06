Carol Ann Klein, 71, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer, at home. She was surrounded by her family.
Carol was born in Fort Atkinson on March 21, 1952, the daughter of Melvin & Hazel (Fink) Steinke. She married David W.E. Klein in Fort Atkinson on May 3, 1975 at Faith Community Church. She is survived by her husband, David, daughter Amiee (Kevin) Wright of Greenfield, IL, son Austin Klein of Muskego, WI, and granddaughter Emma Wright of Greenfield, IL. Also survived by sister Sandy (Mark) Bayuk of Evansville, IN and half-sister Sharon LaReau of Harshaw, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol ended her working career after 18 years as secretary at Barrie Elementary School in Fort Atkinson on June 30, 2019. During retirement she worked on writing a book about her life and the conversations she had with God. It’s called, “View from my Window.” It was just published in June of 2023. She also enjoyed taking rides with David in their Inferno Orange 2011 Corvette. They did many corvette events as leaders and participants. Her wardrobe was either corvette or beach themed. She was also known for wearing flip flops up to the first snowfall.
However, her biggest passion was knowing her Savior, Jesus Christ!
Carol was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and her absence will be felt by many friends and family members who are still with us today.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson. Private burial at Evergreen Cemetery will follow the service. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson and from 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until the time of service.
Memorials are suggested to Rainbow Hospice Care or St. Jude in memory of Carol A Klein.