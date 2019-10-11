Carol Ann Forsythe

Carol Forsythe, age 77, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her residence with her loving husband by her side.

Carol was born September 7, 1942, in Tomah, WI, the daughter of Robert and Elaine (Kling) Carney. She was a graduate of Tomah High School and UW La Crosse in 1964.

She was a member of Alpha Omega Pi sorority and received a degree in medical technology and was granted an ASCP. She started her career in Chicago and relocated to Madison, WI, and became the Clinical Lab Director at Methodist Hospital. She was also involved in cancer research at the McCardle Institute at the University of Wisconsin.

In 1977, Carol married her long time friend, Dr. Ken Forsythe, at Lake Tahoe. In the years following she was involved in the tourism businesses in Wisconsin Dells; the Xanadu Foam House and the Sherwood Forest Campground. Her spirit was filled by the sun, the sand and the sea. She loved Ft. Myers Beach as well as the Forest Country Club in Ft. Myers. She hoped to break 100 golfing but it never happened. Carol was a 16 year Breast Cancer Survivor, a self-proclaimed foodie, a poor to average skier, tennis player and golfer, but was an excellent bridge player! She was a voracious reader, loved Fort Meyers Beach Library and solving daily crossword puzzles. Carol enjoyed her perennial gardens and organic gardening. Her high intelligence did not go unnoticed and her quick wit was accompanied by the best giggle ever. She loved entertaining: bridge friends, concert friends, golfing friends, shopping trip friends and foodie friends. Her young spirit was crazy about campfires, parades and fireworks. She had a special affection for her canine rescue buddies: Stinger, Thor, Heidi, Ginger, Jill, Cali and Maggie.

After Carol's passing she was hugged by her best friend of 62 years, Ken, and according to Carol, "her occasional husband of X number of years".

Carol was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; brothers, Jim Carney of Baraboo, and Bill (Debbie) of Tomah; sisters Marilyn (Richard Wilson) Carney of Tucson, AZ, and Barbara (Jim) Mattei of Wisconsin Dells; nieces and nephews, Michael, Elizabeth, Tim and Cassie Carney, Natalli and Marney Mattei, along with many cousins who had annual reunions and also observed the famous Forsythe Circle.

Carol liked to live by her motto, "Good, better, best, never let it rest, until your good is better and your better best." And she never pumped gas!

"When you see a magnificent Monarch softly fluttering it's wings as it rests on a flower petal while sipping nectar, remember me."

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Del-Bar, 800 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Lake Delton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Ken and Carol Forsythe Scholarship Fund, PO Box 88, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965, would be greatly appreciated.

