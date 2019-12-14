Carlos R. Schroeder

Carlos Ralph Schroeder, age 91, of Mineral Point, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 after complications from an automobile accident.

Carlos was born on February 22, 1928 in Potosi to Edward and Fern (Peterson) Schroeder. On June 18, 1946, he married Jeann I. Olson. They were blessed with nine children, Carol (Scott) Wichmann of Oregon; Terry Schroeder of Platteville; Lloyd (Beverly) of Linden; Dale (Linda) of Belleville; David (Denise) of Chandler, AZ; Carla (Fred) Nadzieja of Gold Canyon, AZ; Chris (Jack) Dowling of Dodgeville; Charmaine (Mike) Lohrenz of Oneida and Cammy Schroeder of Dodgevlle; Carlos is also survived by a brother, Wayne Schroeder of Tallahassee, FL; a sister-in-law, Joyce (Roger) Smith of Davenport, IA; 26 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. On January 10, 1995, he married Carol Oellerich which added stepchildren to the family, Mary (Richard) Milz; James (Debbie) Oellerich; Steven (Karen) Oellerich; Scott (Anita) Oellerich and Jay (Betty) Oellerich along with 11 step grandchildren and 18 step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Fern Schroeder; an infant daughter; his wife, Jeann on March 26, 1994; his sister, June and her husband Jim Burreson and a brother-in-law, Claire "Bud" Olson.

Carlos was an award-winning Cheesemaker and left a rich legacy of four generations of Cheesemakers. His love for the business started early and he had his own cheese factory at the age of 16. He was successful and well loved by many. He enjoyed watching Old Westerns and eating at Culvers. His sense of humor will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

"Love You Dad"

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville. Pastor Mark Williamson will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville and at the church on Wednesday after 10:00 A.M. Memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.