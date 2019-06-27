MIDDLEON-On Monday, June 10, 2019, Carlo Henry Krause of Middleton, Wis. passed away at the age of 79, during surgical complications related to diabetes.

Born Dec. 20, 1939, in Bad Tolz, Germany, to Albert and Maria Krause, he arrived via Ellis Island with his mother and two sisters, Charlotte and Vega, in 1942 to the United States. Residing in Lake Geneva, Wis., Carlo created his fondest childhood memories canoeing, sailing, and building lifelong friendships. He was a member of the graduating class of 1957 from Badger High School.



After moving to Berlin, Germany to earn his Bachelors of Science at the Gauss Technische Hochschule, Carlo returned to earn his M.B.A. at UW-Wisconsin, graduating in 1961. At age 27, Carlo incorporated the company founded in the basement of his parent's house as a design and manufacturer of high-tech, niche solutions that cater to the automation and manufacturing sectors worldwide. Today, the company continues to thrive after 56 years of business in delivering new products for the future.



Carlo embraced and fevered for action and creativity, encompassed by his favorite quote: "Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained". Carlo ventured wherever the world called him professionally and personally, always up for whatever twists and turns came along the way. From selling hula-hoops to hovercrafts, he embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, matched with humbleness, a quirky demeanor, and the infinite desire to help all those around him, strangers and friends alike. His greatest satisfaction came in seeing others grow, advance, and prosper around him.



After decades of building up his company, Carlo spent the later years of his life traveling, riding passenger in carriages at horse shows with his wife, enjoying Lake Geneva, relaxing in the sun, and zealously hunting for unique microcars and mopeds to collect from across the world, eventually going on to open the ‘Midwest Microcar Museum' in Mazomanie, Wis. in 2015. Carlo equally loved sharing and listening to the many stories of those around him, turning strangers into friends quickly.



Carlo is survived by his wife Ingrid; sons, Philip (Darcelle), Kervin (Patty) and Sven (Carrie) Krause; grandchildren, Leo, Caroline and Ashby; and his sister, Vega (Bo) Wimmer-Holma with nephew Curt (Carol) Wimmer.



The family has elected that a funeral service will not be held, instead opting for a celebration of life to happen in the months to come – details will be shared at www.gundersonfh.com, as well as www.MidwestMicroCar.com. All are welcome to celebrate the wonderful life we shared with Carlo.



Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained.



