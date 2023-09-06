Carl Ralph Moldenhauer Jr., age 65 of Shullsburg, WI formerly of Albany, WI passed away Monday September 4th, 2023 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family. He was born November 19th 1957 in Madison, WI to Carl Sr. and Ardith (Schult) Moldenhauer. Carl graduated from Albany High School in 1976, followed by four years in the United States Marine Corps. After Honorable Discharge he worked as a long haul trucker traveling throughout the continental United States. He was united in marriage to Kathryn (Tena) Mckillip on August 3rd, 1990.
Carl is survived by his wife Tena at home; 3 children: Donald (Dawn) Mullikin of Janesville, WI, Jenny (Jarred) Altfillisch of Platteville, WI, and Carla (Bryton) Rentschler of Elkader, IA; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 2 brothers Michael Moldenhauer of Brodhead, WI, and David Moldenhauer of Brodhead, WI; 1 sister: Jeanne (Alan) Baker of Arlington, TX; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and son: Jason Mullikin.
He came from a family of long haul truck drivers and enjoyed traveling throughout the continental United States. He was also proud of his service in the Marine Corps where he had the opportunity to travel to Iceland. In his freetime he enjoyed attending car shows, ATV rides, putting together puzzles, working on cars, watching the Green Bay Packers, walking his grandpups, and spending time with family.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 16th 2023 from 12 pm to 4 pm at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg, WI with Military Rights to follow. He will be cremated at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.