Carl Ralph Moldenhauer Jr.

Carl Ralph Moldenhauer Jr., age 65 of Shullsburg, WI formerly of Albany, WI passed away Monday September 4th, 2023 at home after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family. He was born November 19th 1957 in Madison, WI to Carl Sr. and Ardith (Schult) Moldenhauer. Carl graduated from Albany High School in 1976, followed by four years in the United States Marine Corps. After Honorable Discharge he worked as a long haul trucker traveling throughout the continental United States. He was united in marriage to Kathryn (Tena) Mckillip on August 3rd, 1990. 

Carl is survived by his wife Tena at home; 3 children: Donald (Dawn) Mullikin of Janesville, WI, Jenny (Jarred) Altfillisch of Platteville, WI, and Carla (Bryton) Rentschler of Elkader, IA; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 2 brothers Michael Moldenhauer of Brodhead, WI, and David Moldenhauer of Brodhead, WI; 1 sister: Jeanne (Alan) Baker of Arlington, TX; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and son: Jason Mullikin. 