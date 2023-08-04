Carl John Schultz

BROOKLYN - Carl John Schultz, age 81, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at UW Hospital holding the hand of his wife, Patricia, and his four daughters. He was born in Madison on Jan. 10, 1942, the son of Carl A. and Margaret (Rhyner) Schultz.

Carl attended Gill Creek Country School through 8th grade. He graduated from Belleville High School in 1960. Carl worked for Green County Highway Department, Federal Industries, and the Legler family farms in Brooklyn. Carl retired from General Motors, Janesville, after 41 years in 2009. In his retirement, he obtained a CDL and worked as a heavy equipment operator at Truax Air Base, Madison until his passing.