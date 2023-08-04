BROOKLYN - Carl John Schultz, age 81, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at UW Hospital holding the hand of his wife, Patricia, and his four daughters. He was born in Madison on Jan. 10, 1942, the son of Carl A. and Margaret (Rhyner) Schultz.
Carl attended Gill Creek Country School through 8th grade. He graduated from Belleville High School in 1960. Carl worked for Green County Highway Department, Federal Industries, and the Legler family farms in Brooklyn. Carl retired from General Motors, Janesville, after 41 years in 2009. In his retirement, he obtained a CDL and worked as a heavy equipment operator at Truax Air Base, Madison until his passing.
On Oct. 1, 1960, Carl and Patricia Legler were united in marriage at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville. They were blessed with four daughters, Crystal Joy, Connie Jean, Candee Jayne, and Cindy Jo. He worked hard to make sure they were taken care of and felt loved every day.
Carl was known by his loved ones and friends as a compassionate and strong soul. He and Patricia hosted many beloved and memorable family gatherings and holidays throughout the years. Carl enjoyed being outside whether it was hunting, mowing, or riding the trails on his and Patricia’s property. He had a knack for fixing things up outside and enjoyed spending time in his workshop. Carl was an avid reader of Western books.
Carl is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Crystal (John) Viney, Connie Schultz, Candee (Jay) Christen and Cindy (Michael) Wimmer; his 10 grandchildren, Joshua (Kelley) Viney, Ashley (Robert) Radunzel, Erica (Sean) Kypreos, Jessica (Ryan) Hoelker, Meagan (Rob Leisher) Christen, Lauren (Bryce Anderson) Christen, Evan (Lily McMahan) Christen, Madelyn, Evelyn, and Adam Wimmer; and seven great-grandchildren, Noah Viney, Gwendolyn Radunzel, Peyton, Addison, Easton, and Harrison Kypreos and Blake Lauren. Carl is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Butch Legler, Marie (Brian) Salisbury, Donnie Legler, Debra Snyder and Lisa Legler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl A. and Margaret Schultz; in-laws, Ivan and Jeanette Legler; nephew, Heath Aaron Salisbury; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Kevin Legler, Ritchie Snyder and Peggy Legler.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the TLC Unit Team at UW Hospital for their compassionate care. Any memorial contributions will go towards a bench at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
