Carl Adam Baumann

Carl A Baumann, "Cully", age 89 passed away on September 13, 2023 in Madison, WI.Carl was born on September 17, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio, the third child of his parents, Reverend Walter F. Baumann and Alma Barbara Baumann.
Carl married his beloved wife, Arlene Helen Tellefson, ''Corky" on July 11, 1959. His father, Reverend Baumann, performed the ceremony. They were married 43 years and had a truly memorable life together that they loved sharing with their family.
Carl is preceded in death by his dear wife Arlene in April of 2002, his parents, his sisters Ruth and Barbara Ann,his father and motherin-law, numerous relatives and his two brothers-in-law, Richard Breutzmann and Floyd Chandler.
Carl is survived by his son, Michael (Gina Landucci) and grandchildren Olivia and Samuel. His daughter, Kristin Lee Bon1ff (Kenneth) and grandchildren Cody, Casey, Jacob, Joshua, Sarah and Chavah. Two nephews, Stephen and Mark Breutzman and his sister-in-law, Audree Chandler and her son and family, Del, (Monica), niece and nephew Caroline and Phillip.
Carl graduated from Lodi High School in 1951 and then attended and graduated from what is now DeVry University in Chicago with a degree in Industrial Electronics. Carl was then drafted into the Army and served in the Army Signal Corps as a radar repair specialist during the Korean War. He earned the rank of Staff Sargeant. After his discharge from the service, he worked for several years as a TV repairman. He was then hired as an electronics tech at a lab known as the Midwestern Universities Research Association, also known as MURA. MURA then became part of the University of Wisconsin, known as the Physical Sciences Laboratory, and Carl worked there as a research tech until his retirement fifty and a half years later. Carl was a member of the University Academic Staff and his title was Distinguished Senior Instrumentation Technologist Emeritus.
In his personal life Carl was a good father and spent as much time as possible with his dear family in untold activities, long family trips being spending time with relatives and close friends, as well as being very active in numerous community and University organizations. He was very active with both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts working in numerous positions over the years. In his more than 45 years with the Boy Scouts he was awarded the Silver Beaver, the District Award of Merit, he was a Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow, and a member of the James E. West Fellowship. During his more than 35 years with the Girl Scouts he was awarded the Honor Pin.
Carl also was an active Life Member of the American Legion, Post 503, in Dane, Wisconsin, for more than 60 years.
There will be visitation from 1:00-3:00PM on October 7, 2023 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road in Madison. A memorial service will follow at 3:00PM. Interment will take place at the Rockdale Lutheran Cemetery in Rockdale, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Glacier's Edge Boy Scout Council, the Badgerland Girl Scout Council, or to the family for distribution to Carl's other favorite charities.
