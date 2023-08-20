Cara J. Hill, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, August 18, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father Greg Ihm and Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday August 23, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a rosary will be prayed at 3:45 PM, visitation will continue Thursday from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church where a parish rosary will be prayed at 10:45 with Cara’s mass to follow. Memorials may be made to the Cara Hill Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Cara was born on April 9, 1938 in Platteville, Wisconsin, daughter of Glenn and Wilma (Gundlach) Kemper. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, John P. Hill on June 6, 1956 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Highland. Cara graduated from Livingston High School, and was a CNA at the Platteville Hospital in her younger years. She later was a greeter at Wal-Mart for many years until the store moved to their new location. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, watching birds and especially a good cup of coffee. She and John enjoyed dancing, traveling, and for over 50 years following their children and grandchildren in all of their school activities.
Cara is survived by her husband, John; eight children, Theresa (Tom) Caccia, Kelly (John) Marshall, Paul (Debra) Hill, Rita Kite, Lisa (Scott) Paynter, Marti (Brent) Burdick, Ryan (Anne) Hill and Nicholas (Ana) Hill; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Ruth Kemper, and Beth (Alvin) Anderson, her father and mother-in-law, Alvin and Mary Hill, sister-in-law, Jane Hatton, nephew, Steven Anderson and her companion, Sadie.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.