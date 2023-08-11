Calvin Oscar Cramer, 97, passed away at Cardinal View Senior Living in Middleton, Wisconsin on August 8th, 2023.
Calvin was born to Oscar J. and Caroline (Schneller) Cramer on May 18, 1926 on Water Street in Prairie du Sac overlooking the Wisconsin River. After graduation in 1944 from Prairie du Sac High School where he excelled in track, football and academics, he was drafted into the Army for deployment to the European theater of WWII. He was trained as a replacement infantryman and was assigned to 106th Infantry Division to backfill decimating losses of its units in the Battle of the Bulge. Calvin’s timing was such that he joined as the 106th was withdrawn from the front lines and he spent much of his WWII time guarding German POW’s. During the summer of 1945 Calvin was on a troop transport in the Atlantic as part of a transfer to the Pacific theater for the invasion of Japan. It was announced onboard that the atomic bombs were dropped and Japan had surrendered.
Following the Army, Calvin pursued his education via the GI bill receiving his B.S., M.S and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Patricia Louise Herr in June 1952 and they enjoyed a 70 year companionship until her passing earlier in 2023. As a humble beginning, they first lived with Calvin’s father at his Prairie du Sac farm but in 1955 they moved to Lodi where they raised their family and spent almost 70 years together.
Calvin began teaching at UW-Madison in 1954 as an instructor and joined the faculty in 1959 in the Department of Agricultural Engineering. He taught the design and construction of agricultural buildings, later expanding to courses in the area of construction administration particularly residential construction. He was known by students for having an open office door and a friendly ear who would listen to their questions, concerns, hopes and aspirations. He was voted by the students as the best departmental instructor many times and his colleagues remember him as one who liked to play practical jokes. He retired and was granted emeritus status in 1988. As part of his professional life, he was a member of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers for over 65 years and in 1986 he was awarded “Engineer of the Year” by the Wisconsin Section. He also received recognitions from the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin and others.
In retirement, he and Pat engaged in a small amount of travel including a trip to WWII cemeteries in Europe where relatives were buried. The last major trip Calvin took was an emotional Badger Honor Flight in 2011. Calvin’s retirement years were marked by extensive volunteer work with many local organizations including: the Free Masons of which he was a member for over 70 years, the American Legion, Lodi Valley Historical Society, Lodi United Methodist Church, Lodi Agricultural Fair, and Good Samaritan Nursing Home. He held a variety of leadership positions in these organizations.
Calvin is survived by his children, Ramona (Larry) Wesner (Franklin, WI) and Steven (Kay) Cramer (Lodi, WI), five grandchildren, Eric (Katie) Wesner, Brian (Anna) Wesner, Ethan Cramer, Isaac Cramer, Annaliese Cramer, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother (when he was 12), his father, his wife, Patricia, and all 5 of his siblings. After living a full and active life, Calvin passed away on Pat’s birthday and we believe she summoned him to join her.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held in Prairie du Sac at a later date. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be directed to the Agrace Foundation or the Lodi United Methodist Church.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.