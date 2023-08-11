Calvin Oscar Cramer

Calvin Oscar Cramer, 97, passed away at Cardinal View Senior Living in Middleton, Wisconsin on August 8th, 2023.

Calvin was born to Oscar J. and Caroline (Schneller) Cramer on May 18, 1926 on Water Street in Prairie du Sac overlooking the Wisconsin River. After graduation in 1944 from Prairie du Sac High School where he excelled in track, football and academics, he was drafted into the Army for deployment to the European theater of WWII. He was trained as a replacement infantryman and was assigned to 106th Infantry Division to backfill decimating losses of its units in the Battle of the Bulge. Calvin’s timing was such that he joined as the 106th was withdrawn from the front lines and he spent much of his WWII time guarding German POW’s. During the summer of 1945 Calvin was on a troop transport in the Atlantic as part of a transfer to the Pacific theater for the invasion of Japan. It was announced onboard that the atomic bombs were dropped and Japan had surrendered.