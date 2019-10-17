Madison – Calvin J. "Bud" Meister, age 95, joined his wife, Ruth, in Heaven on October 15, 2019.

Calvin was born on July 30, 1924 in Plain,WI to Joseph and Elizabeth (Gruber) Meister. He attended St. Luke's Catholic School in Plain. Bud served in the U.S. Navy with the 1067 Construction Battalion stationed in the Philippines during World War II. He married Ruth Lampe on April 19, 1952. He attended UW-Madison under the GI bill, receiving his associate's degree in dairy science.

Bud worked for several years in his father's cheese factory. In 1951, he was hired by Borden Company as manager of their cheese warehouses in Boscobel, Dodgeville and Richland Center, until they closed. He was transferred to Plymouth, being responsible for all the cheese purchased for processing. He was well known in the industry for his expertise in cheese production and served as a judge at the Wisconsin State Fair for many years. After his retirement in 1988, he assisted people in third world countries with their cheese manufacturing, traveling to Madagascar, Bolivia, Guatemala and the Philippines.

Bud was a former member of the Wisconsin Cheesemaker's Association, the Green Bay Cheese Exchange and St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison. He was also a member of the VFW Post #8483.

He is survived by his three sons, Terry (Darcia), Tim, and Ted (Jeanne); daughter, Nancy (Kelly) Noble; eight grandsons, Brad, Brian, Kevin, Brent, Calvin and Ben Meister and Michael and Taylor Noble; granddaughter, Christina (Meister) Lauritsen; eight great-grandsons, James, Joseph, Caden, Chase and Brayden Meister, Elliott and Emmett Noble and William Lauritsen; great-granddaughter, Mia Meister; brothers, Harlan and Jack Meister; and sister, Verda Schmitz.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; brothers, Donald and Stanley; and sisters, Agnes Estreen, Grayce Meudt, Iris Hein, Joan Ring and Betty Jo Lins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., with Father Robert Evenson presiding.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., and also from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Military funeral honors will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.

Agnesian Hospice Hope provided compassionate care and comfort to both Ruth and Calvin.

