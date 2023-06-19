Calvin H Sibert, age 58, of Mauston, Wisconsin, went to meet Jesus on Saturday June 17th, 2023. He was surrounded by family as he passed away peacefully after a long fight with a mitochondrial disease.
He was born on February 12, 1965, to David and Patricia Sibert in Golden Valley, Minnesota.
Cal's greatest joys in life were his family, fishing, and his church family at Lone Rock Baptist Church.
He is survived by son Brandon (Jessica Bullard) Sibert, daughter Brittany (Mike) Michaels, Mom Pat Sibert, sister Tracy (Ted) Kaminski, grandsons, Kaleb Sibert, Connor Sibert, Jacob Bullard and Mason Bullard, granddaughters Olivia Michaels, Alyson Michaels and Laynee Bullard. He is also survived by many other friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by father, David Sibert, daughter Elizabeth "Libby" Sibert, Grandparents, Wilmar Zierman, Lucille Zierman, Clara Sibert and Orey Sibert, uncles Roger Zierman, Dick Sibert and Arnie Sibert and Aunt Eileen Zierman.
Visitation will be at Lone Rock Baptist Church in New Lisbon, Wisconsin on Saturday June 24th at 1:00 pm with a service following at 2:00 pm. Lunch to follow at the church. Private internment to be held at a later date.
We would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice team from Baraboo, Wisconsin, especially his nurse Jessica and his aide Chelsey. They were rock stars and took amazing care of Cal!
