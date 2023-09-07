Calvin A. Christen, age 95, of Belleville passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. He was born on the family farm in the Town of Exeter to his parents Arthur and Hulda (Zwickey) Christen. Calvin graduated from New Glarus High School in 1946. Calvin continued his education at the University of Wisconsin graduating from the School of Agriculture Short Course. In 1949 he was inducted into the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. After his discharge Calvin returned home and farmed the land that he grew up on. The family farm received the Century Farm Award in 2014 from the State of Wisconsin. On January 5, 1957 he was united in marriage to Helen Bollig.
Calvin is survived by his children Lucy (Michael) Nicolai, Trudy Lorandos, Jay (Candee) Christen, and Amy (Stuart) Forsyth, seven grandchildren Matthew (Sharon) Nicolai, Katelyn (Cory) Hahn, Andrew (Erin) Lorandos, Alexander Lorandos, Meagan (Rob Leisher) Christen, Lauren (Bryce Anderson) Christen, and Evan (Lily McMahan) Christen, and three great-grandchildren Ava, Harvey, and Blake. He is further survived by his brother Palmer Christen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, brother Norman, and sister Mardell Elmer.
Private family services will be held with burial in the St. Raphael’s Frenchtown Cemetery, rural Belleville.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Four Winds Lodge and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for the kind and compassionate care given to Calvin.