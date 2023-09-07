Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Calvin A. Christen, age 95, of Belleville passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. He was born on the family farm in the Town of Exeter to his parents Arthur and Hulda (Zwickey) Christen. Calvin graduated from New Glarus High School in 1946. Calvin continued his education at the University of Wisconsin graduating from the School of Agriculture Short Course. In 1949 he was inducted into the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. After his discharge Calvin returned home and farmed the land that he grew up on. The family farm received the Century Farm Award in 2014 from the State of Wisconsin. On January 5, 1957 he was united in marriage to Helen Bollig.

Calvin is survived by his children Lucy (Michael) Nicolai, Trudy Lorandos, Jay (Candee) Christen, and Amy (Stuart) Forsyth, seven grandchildren Matthew (Sharon) Nicolai, Katelyn (Cory) Hahn, Andrew (Erin) Lorandos, Alexander Lorandos, Meagan (Rob Leisher) Christen, Lauren (Bryce Anderson) Christen, and Evan (Lily McMahan) Christen, and three great-grandchildren Ava, Harvey, and Blake. He is further survived by his brother Palmer Christen.

