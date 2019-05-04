Bythia Gasser, age 92, passed away at Maplewood on May 3, 2019. Bythia was born to Roy & Freida Sprecher Gasser on July 22, 1926 in Honey Creek Township. She grew up in rural Prairie du Sac and had a life long love of nature, music and painting.



At an early age she gave her life to God, and in 1950, began in the ministry to share her faith. She continued in the work of the gospel as long as her health permitted, serving in WI and IL. She was very fond of children and they continued to bring her special pleasure when they visited. Bythia resided at Maplewood for the last 2 years and appreciated the gentle care of the staff there, and the many friends who faithfully visited her. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Opal, Jeanette, Doris and her brother Robert. She is survived by a sister in law, Linda Gasser, nephews, nieces and the many friends who’s lives she has touched.



The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 1 PM in the Sauk Prairie Community Center, 730 Monroe St, Sauk City, WI. Visitation prior to the service from 11:30 AM until time of service.