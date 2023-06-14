Madison- Byron Lester Parfrey, age 94, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. He was born on August 27, 1928, to William and Violet (Walton) Parfrey in Richland Center where he was raised on the family farm.
Byron was a proud Army Veteran. He served in the Korean War in the 5th Cavalry until he was honorably discharged in 1953 after being wounded and spending 16 months in a military hospital and was awarded a Purple Heart for his gallantry. He went onto donate all his war memorabilia to the Historical Society in Richland Center. Byron married the love of his life Ruth Justice on May 19, 1968. They were married for 54 years until Ruth passed away on July 15, 2022. Byron worked for the State of Wisconsin in the Division of Health until his retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Madison. He and Ruth loved traveling across the country and their hobby of rock hunting.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison with Reverend Tim Schaefer officiating. The interment and Military Honors will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Byron is survived by his nephews, Rick, Bob, and Randy Justice.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and other siblings.
Memorials can be made out to First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Ave. Madison, WI 53705.
A special thanks to the staff at St. Clare Meadows and Specialty clinics in Baraboo for the wonderful care they gave Byron.