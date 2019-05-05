Burnell D. Schoepp, age 69, of Sauk Prairie, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3rd at his home.

He was born on August 24, 1949, son of Earl and Catherine Schoepp. He farmed and restored classic cars with his brother Neal. You usually found him doing something for someone. He helped anyone at Schoepp’s Resort with his brother, Dale. Burnell enjoyed visiting his sister, Cleo Rae for the Holidays and enjoyed working and spending time with his brother, Paul.

Burnell enjoyed car shows, especially Iola, he loved NASCAR and meeting with good friends at the Dorf Haus in Roxbury. He was a member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church, Roxbury.

He is survived by his brothers, Paul (Marcia) Schoepp, Neal (Ellen) Schoepp, Dale (Lynda) Schoepp; sister, Cleo Rae (Marvin) Wallsch and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, May 8th at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church, Roxbury, Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI.