Burnell “Burnie” Franke

Burnell “Burnie” Franke died June 29, 2023, on the morning of his 100th birthday. He was the founder and proprietor (for 29 years) of Burnie’s Rock Shop in Madison, Wis.

Born in Canova, S.D., Burnell and his older brother, Harold, moved with their parents, Edwin and Anna Franke, to Wisconsin, living first in Witwen and then settling in Prairie du Sac, where the boys graduated from high school.