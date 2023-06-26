Burl LeRoy Bely

Burl LeRoy Bely, 70, lost his battle with cancer and joined his heavenly Father on June 22, 2023. Burl spent his last few days surrounded by his loving family who were at his side until the end.

Burl was born on June 25, 1952, in Mitchell, S.D., to his parents, LeRoy Clarence and Wilma Arlene (Franek) Bely. He spent his childhood on the family farm in Kimball, S.D., with his three sisters, Vickie Hines, Bonnie (Shannon) Rasmussen and Le Ann (Jeff) Birkland and his brother, Terry (Crystal) Bely.

