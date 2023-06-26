Burl LeRoy Bely, 70, lost his battle with cancer and joined his heavenly Father on June 22, 2023. Burl spent his last few days surrounded by his loving family who were at his side until the end.
Burl was born on June 25, 1952, in Mitchell, S.D., to his parents, LeRoy Clarence and Wilma Arlene (Franek) Bely. He spent his childhood on the family farm in Kimball, S.D., with his three sisters, Vickie Hines, Bonnie (Shannon) Rasmussen and Le Ann (Jeff) Birkland and his brother, Terry (Crystal) Bely.
Burl moved to Watertown, Wis., when he traveled to Wisconsin for a friend’s wedding and didn’t have enough gas money to return to South Dakota. It was then that he met his first wife and had a son, Lee (Danielle) Bely. After his divorce, he remarried and had three daughters with his second wife, Amanda (Benny) Ollarzabal, Morgan Bely and Samantha Bely (Isaiah Moore).
After his second divorce, Burl then met Debbie Westbury, the love of his life and life-long partner and they married in 2000. Debbie brought her two sons, Bryan Westbury and Jason (Jackie) Westbury, to the marriage and Burl loved them as his own children.
Burl had a passion for hunting and each year traveled back to his family farm for pheasant hunting. He also enjoyed gambling and was often told that he “was born with a horseshoe up his rear” as he seemed to always walk away a winner. He loved to spend time bird watching, camping, doing poker runs and playing cards. Burl also enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers and spending time with family.
Burl worked as a maintenance mechanic at Johnson Controls in Watertown, for over 20 years and then went to Madison-Kipp where he worked more than 25 years before retiring in 2016.
Burl joined his parents and his brother-in-law, Larry Hines in their heavenly home. He is survived by his loving wife, four siblings, six children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023.