Buddy Dederich

DEFOREST – Wilfrid S. “Buddy” Dederich, Jr., age 65 of DeForest, Wis., passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 19, 1958, the son of Wilfrid “Dig” and Gloria (Baker) Dederich. Buddy married June E. Sueverkruebbe on December 2, 1978, in Davenport.

He graduated from Davenport West High School in January of 1977. He also graduated from Scott Community College in Davenport in July of 1980 with a degree in Auto Body Repair. He was an avid dirt stockcar racer in Davenport during the 70’s and 80’s. He also loved watching stockcar races. He stayed in touch with his many friends both near and far away.