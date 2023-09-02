DEFOREST – Wilfrid S. “Buddy” Dederich, Jr., age 65 of DeForest, Wis., passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 19, 1958, the son of Wilfrid “Dig” and Gloria (Baker) Dederich. Buddy married June E. Sueverkruebbe on December 2, 1978, in Davenport.
He graduated from Davenport West High School in January of 1977. He also graduated from Scott Community College in Davenport in July of 1980 with a degree in Auto Body Repair. He was an avid dirt stockcar racer in Davenport during the 70’s and 80’s. He also loved watching stockcar races. He stayed in touch with his many friends both near and far away.
Buddy is survived by his wife, June; son Joshua Dederich; sister, Stephany Brown of Clinton, Iowa; and nephews, Shane Miller of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Jeremy Miller of Davenport, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Danny Dederich.
Per Buddy’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the American Cancer Society.
Buddy was loved by everyone. He would help anyone that needed, and never asked for anything in return. He loved his dogs, Koda and Sasha. Buddy had a heart of gold.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.
