Bryan James Bussan, 48, formerly of Platteville, WI., met Out Lord Jesus Christ on August 8, 2023. Bryan is the son of Deacon Bill and Jean Bussan, Platteville, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thurday, August 31 at St. Rose Church, Cuba City, WI. with Fr. Dave Flanagan, Fr Greg Ihm and Fr. John Blewett officiating. Deacons Lee Eggers, Pat Josefowicz and Larry Tranel will assist. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Platteville, WI. following the funeral mass. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M prior to the funeral mass at the church. Recitation of the Rosary will be done at 8:30 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church the day of the Mass. Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is assisting the family. The funeral mass will be live streamed via Melby Funeral Home facebook page. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

An adventurous and wonderful life has come to an end far too soon. Bryan died of natural causes in his home in the borough of Manhattan, New York City. Our memories of Bryan will always encourage us spiritually and emotionally and be kept in the deepest recesses of our hearts. If there is a time to remember him and reflect with love, it will be always. The time all who knew him is priceless. “The souls of the just are in the hands of God and no torment shall ever touch them.” (Wisdom 3: 1) Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord.