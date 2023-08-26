Bryan James Bussan, 48, formerly of Platteville, WI., met Out Lord Jesus Christ on August 8, 2023. Bryan is the son of Deacon Bill and Jean Bussan, Platteville, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thurday, August 31 at St. Rose Church, Cuba City, WI. with Fr. Dave Flanagan, Fr Greg Ihm and Fr. John Blewett officiating. Deacons Lee Eggers, Pat Josefowicz and Larry Tranel will assist. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Platteville, WI. following the funeral mass. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M prior to the funeral mass at the church. Recitation of the Rosary will be done at 8:30 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church the day of the Mass. Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is assisting the family. The funeral mass will be live streamed via Melby Funeral Home facebook page. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
An adventurous and wonderful life has come to an end far too soon. Bryan died of natural causes in his home in the borough of Manhattan, New York City. Our memories of Bryan will always encourage us spiritually and emotionally and be kept in the deepest recesses of our hearts. If there is a time to remember him and reflect with love, it will be always. The time all who knew him is priceless. “The souls of the just are in the hands of God and no torment shall ever touch them.” (Wisdom 3: 1) Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord.
Bryan was born in Dubuque, Iowa on February 18, 1975 to Jean (Ferguson) Bussan and William (Bill) Bussan. In the spring of 1975 Bryan’s family moved to Platteville, WI. where he remained until graduating from Platteville High School. He then attended UW Whitewater University and graduated with a degree in Business Management. This provided the basis for his career pursuits in both Project and Sales Management in which he excelled.
Bryan was an extremely talented, kind, and very Christian man. He valued his family and friends more than anything else in his life. Although he lived many miles from his family, he always remained very connected with phone calls and texts and visits home. His love was continuously expressed and lovingly received. It is so comforting to know the love he gave to his family and friends and the love returned to him is eternal and will last forever.
One of Bryan’s friends told the family he was a very unique individual ... empathetic, honest, non-judgmental, supportive, loyal, fun to be with and always authentically himself. A man who had the uncanny ability to always help his friends navigate through difficult personal and professional issues and brainstorm solutions without being opinionated. This so accurately defines who Bryan was to all who knew him.
Those left to cherish Bryan’s memory are his parents: Deacon Bill & Jean Bussan, Platteville, WI., two brothers: Ben (Heather) Bussan of Belmont, WI., Matt (Suzanne) Bussan of Platteville, WI., his nieces and nephews: Brielle, Archer, Fletcher and Elliana who loved playing and spending time with Bryan. Bryan was also blessed with many caring aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends (especially all those who meant so much to him in N.Y.).
Those family members who preceded Bryan in death were his grandparents: Rose Marie (Coakley) Ferguson, Delmar Ferguson, Alma (Berlage) Bussan, and Arthur Bussan.
A special thank you to Matt Melby, Mark Stead and Brent Whitney (N.Y.) who have guided us through the process of getting Bryan’s remains home to Platteville.
