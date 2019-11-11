Bruce Sprague / April 23, 1949 - November 9, 2019

Bruce was born on April 23, 1949 in Merrill, WI. He lived there all through his school years.

He married Carol Belke Johnson on July 11, 1980 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Bruce loved people and volunteering. He volunteered for downtown Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Farmers Market, and the American Red Cross. He especially enjoyed all his "Cookie Monsters" at the farmers market. He also enjoyed his years hosting at Market Street Diner and meeting all the people of whom many became friends.

Thank you also to all the friends at Liberty Square Sr. Apts.

He is survived by his wife Carol; daughter Heather and Ace Herschleb; Chris Herschleb (Elizabeth); grandsons Tarek and Teagan Herschleb, Noah and Joseph Cook; extended family Jim Cook; daughter-in-law Jodi Underwood; god daughter Taralyn Shimel; brothers Harold and Edward; sisters Laurie and Linda (David) Braun; in laws Donna and Larry Holl; Richard and Sue Belke, Loretta and Neil Belke; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Jimmy and parents Harold and Amy Sprague.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Memorials will go to Colonial Club in Sun Prairie, and Agrace HospiceCare.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054