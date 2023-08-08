Bruce J. "Brewster" Parent

BLACK EARTH - Bruce J. Parent, age 75, of Black Earth, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Sauk Prairie Health Care. He was born on Feb. 27, 1948, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Leon Arthur “Art” and Beverly (Biederman) Parent.
Bruce graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School with the class of 1966 where he was involved in sports, holding the high jump record for many years. He married Katherine “Kate” (Miller) Parent at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, on July 22, 1978.
Bruce enjoyed a 27-year career as an underground sewer and water laborer with the Madison Local Laborers Union 464, laying many miles of pipe around the city of Madison and surrounding areas.
Bruce enjoyed supporting and attending Black Earth Bomber Home Talent baseball games, participating in local golf tournaments, and taking rides in his truck. He also enjoyed deer hunting and was privileged to have hunted with the Mellum family for over 50 years.
His greatest pride and joy were his family. He loved having cookouts with euchre games, watching his beloved “grand-girls” participate in activities and loved it when they requested “grandpa’s eggs” and worked on word-search puzzles with him.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kate; son, Kasey (Kristen); daughter, Lyndsey (Eric) Niebuhr; four loving granddaughters, Addison, Isabel, Olivia and Eloise; sister, Sandy Parent, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and David; sister, Nancy; and niece, Tricia.
A funeral service will be held at CURTISS STREET BIBLE FELLOWSHIP, 10416 Curtiss Road, Mazomanie, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, with a private family burial to follow. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center Street, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.