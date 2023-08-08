Bruce J. "Brewster" Parent

BLACK EARTH - Bruce J. Parent, age 75, of Black Earth, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Sauk Prairie Health Care. He was born on Feb. 27, 1948, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Leon Arthur “Art” and Beverly (Biederman) Parent.

Bruce graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School with the class of 1966 where he was involved in sports, holding the high jump record for many years. He married Katherine “Kate” (Miller) Parent at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, on July 22, 1978.