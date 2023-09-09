Madison - Bruce Allen Berenda, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at UW Hospital. He was born on Nov. 18, 1958, in Tomahawk, Wis., the son of Joseph and Emily (Pienkowski) Berenda.
Bruce graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1980. He loved working at Madison Opportunities Inc., as an assembler for 42 years.
Bruce loved to read books and novels, completing jig-saw puzzles, and hooked rugs before he lost his vision. He had a curious nature and a love for exploring various subjects. Bruce was known for being very knowledgeable on many topics. He enjoyed being outside and going on walks. Bruce was known for his big hugs, big heart and smiles.
Bruce is survived by his sister, Pamela Messina; two nephews, Gregory Messina and Michael Messina; and niece, Jenni Zaremba. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William Berenda.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
A special thank you to all of the wonderful caregivers and doctors who cared for and enabled Bruce to live life to the fullest.
Memorials may be made to Options in Community Living LLC. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
