Bruce Allen Berenda

Madison - Bruce Allen Berenda, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at UW Hospital. He was born on Nov. 18, 1958, in Tomahawk, Wis., the son of Joseph and Emily (Pienkowski) Berenda.

Bruce graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1980. He loved working at Madison Opportunities Inc., as an assembler for 42 years.