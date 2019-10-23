Bruce A. Havel

Bruce Arnold Havel "The Deerfield Coyote" passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67 on Friday October 18th, 2019.

Bruce was born to Melvin Joseph "Bud" and June Marie Havel on September 17, 1952 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

Bruce met the love of his life Terri Lynn Langmann on October 25th, 1971 and married later on April 15,1972. Bruce and Terri then moved to the Deerfield area where Bruce worked at Cenex repairing tires for 10 years. He then started working for Larsons as a truck driver delivering storm doors for 24 years. Bruce at a youthful age began to follow in his father's footsteps in pursuing his love for racing in a number of different ways including being an avid NASCAR fan, from watering the track at Angel Park Speedway to racing late models at various local tracks. The Deerfield Coyote found his calling, racing the back up class at Columbus 151 Speedway where he was the seven time track champion in the division and became internationally known. His passion for racing was exemplified at Oktoberfest Race weekend at Lacrosse Speedway where he earned the award for 20 years of best campsite where his hospitality was served out of a chicken bucket. Bruce was an avid sports enthusiast, he loved all Wisconsin sports teams from High school to professional. He loved bowling, and playing horseshoes, softball, and baseball. Bruce also enjoyed the outdoors by fishing, hunting and camping. His highlight of being outdoors was camping for over fifteen years at In the Pines campground in Wisconsin Dells. His love for his animals was only surpassed by his love for his family, living every moment for his grandkids attending every activity all of them participated in. Bruce always greeted you with a smile and a helping hand. He always lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed by many.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 47 years, Terri (Langmann) Havel. His daughter Martha Aeschlimann-Rogers (Jim). His grandchildren Courtney Aeschlimann (Spencer), Tyler Aeschlimann (Caille), Grant Rogers and Kelsey Rogers. His siblings; Lavonne Stoik- Jacobsen (Jake), David Havel (Vikki), Larry Havel (Ann) and former sister-in-law Gwen Havel. Followed by many nieces, nephews, beloved pets and friends.

Bruce is preceded in death by; his parents, Melvin "Bud" Havel and June Lynn Paradise Havel. As well as his niece Dawn Stoik.

"FLY HIGH COYOTE"

The family would like to extend a special thanks to:

Dr. Wallhouse, Dr. Weiss and Dr. Kurtz

Wisconsin Dialysis and the staff at Wisconsin Heart as well as Meriter Hospital

Deforest and Sun Pairie paramedics

Pastor Holly for all the guidance and visits

A funeral will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday November 2, 2019 at ST. PAUL LIBERTY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM on Saturday until the service at the church.

A Celebration of Life will be following the service at Doubled Days 4586 Baxter Rd, in Cottage Grove, WI, 53527.

Please come in your favorite racing or sports team apparel.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

201 Bue Street Deerfield

(608) 764-5369