Brooklyn Marie Kahl

A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Pastor Charlie Brandt presiding.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 am until time of service. Brooklyn will be brought to her place of rest at Sun Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please considers donations in memory of Brooklyn to the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054