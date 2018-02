Brian P. Mirus, age 47, passed away on February 22, 2018.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11:30 am at Cress Center, 6021 University Ave, Madison WI 53705. There will be a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service.

Full obituary to follow.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave.

Madison, WI 53705